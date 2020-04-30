Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson unlikely this year; hints at huge rematch instead

Will we ever see the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson clash?

Guess it's time we accept the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is a jinxed fight and that we may never see a fight materialize between two of the greatest UFC lightweights that ever lived. Even UFC president Dana White is now referring to the matchup as “the fight that got away.”

During a Reddit Q&A on Wednesday, White was asked if the much anticipated fight will be rebooked this year and the UFC frontman's answer wasn't too encouraging for fans hoping to see Nurmagomedov and Ferguson throw down inside the Octagon.

“I’m afraid what will happen if we try to make that fight happen again.”

The entire MMA community bemoaned the cancellation of the fight between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov set for UFC 249 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which led to Russia announcing a ban on international travel, forcing Khabib to withdraw from the pay-per-view originally scheduled for April 18. Ferguson has now been re-booked against Justin Gaethje for the headliner of UFC 249 on May 9.

Who's will Khabib Nurmagomedov fight next?

Although White didn't sound too hopeful regarding the fight between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov ever materializing, he does sound eager to book a high profile rematch that's got bad blood and good business written all over it - Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I would have to say Conor [vs.] Khabib,” he wrote. “Conor wants that rematch so bad and I would love to see it.”