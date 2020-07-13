Dana White says Paige VanZant should test free agency after her UFC 251 performance

Dana White comments on Paige VanZant demanding better pay.

Dana White says fighters should back their talk up in the octagon.

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

Dana White is known for not holding back when it comes to criticism from athletes, especially when it comes to the pay fighters are receiving. Back when Curtis Blaydes had come out and criticized the UFC for the kind of pay they were providing, Dana White was quick to hit back at Blaydes in the post-fight press conference. Dana White had called Blaydes stupid for talking so much but not delivering on it.

"I like Curtis Blaydes, but Curtis Blaydes has the wrong attitude, as far as I’m concerned. I don’t have anything against the kid at all. When you talk sh*t like he talked this week, you better come in and whoop somebody’s ass when you talk sh*t like that. When you talk the sh*t that he talked and perform like you performed tonight, you look stupid.”

This was despite the fact that Blaydes had actually won. So when Paige VanZant lost her fight, fans knew that Dana White wasn't going to hold back and he didn't disappoint in the UFC 251 post-fight presser.

Dana White hits out at Paige VanZant

Dana White started off by saying that he liked Paige VanZant. Then he quickly started comparing with Curtis Blaydes. Dana White said that if a fighter talks about things like not getting paid enough but fight inconsistently and are defeated in the first round, then they should test free agency.

“I like Paige,” Dana White said “It’s like Blaydes when Blaydes fought last. When you talk all that stuff, ‘I’m not being paid enough,’ and fighting inconsistently, one time in the last year, injuries, and then got smoked in the first round of the fight, she should definitely test free agency.”

Now Dana White is very wrong in his comparison of Paige VanZant and Curtis Blaydes. Firstly, Paige VanZant is slightly more popular than Blaydes given her strong run in the dancing TV show, Dancing With The Stars. Also, Curtis Blaydes actually won his fight and has been on a dominant consistent win streak. The fighter pay standoff will continue for some time.