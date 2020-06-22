Dana White calls Curtis Blaydes stupid for not delivering worth the trash talk

Dana White apparently doesn't like fighters who can't back up what they say or at least that is what it felt like during the post-fight press conference of UFC Vegas 3. Dana White made it clear that if a fighter wanted to talk trash he could but then the said fighter has to deliver in the ring.

Dana White, in the post-fight presser was asked about Curtis Blaydes and the possibility of a title shot and the UFC frontman didn't have a very kind reaction. Dana White pointed out that Curtis Blaydes had 2 losses to the contender ranked above him Francis Ngannou. He also said that his performance wasn't good enough to be warranted a shot.

“First of all, his two losses are to Francis. How do you give him the title fight over Francis? But yeah, he would be considered next in line. With his performance tonight and his cardio, I wouldn’t wait around if I was him. I’d stay active. I’d stay busy."

Dana White clarified that he didn't have anything personal against Curtis Blaydes and that he even liked Curtis. White however added that he did have a problem with his attitude. He said that a fighter can't talk the amount of trash he did and then not deliver in the octagon, he said that it looked stupid.

"I like Curtis Blaydes, but Curtis Blaydes has the wrong attitude, as far as I’m concerned. I don’t have anything against the kid at all. When you talk sh*t like he talked this week, you better come in and whoop somebody’s ass when you talk sh*t like that. When you talk the sh*t that he talked and perform like you performed tonight, you look stupid.”

Dana White hints that Curtis Blaydes might not get a title shot soon

Dana White ended his rant by hinting that Curtis Blaydes might not be on the receiving end of a title shot anytime soon. Dana White pointed out that he had gassed in the fight and that is after a lot of trash talking.

"He won. He talked a lot of sh*t coming in this week. I don’t think you talk the sh*t that he talked this week and come in and perform like that, talking about rag-dolling people and he’s not getting paid, he should be getting a title shot. He gassed out at the end of the third round, made it to the fifth and won the fight. Yeah, he won."