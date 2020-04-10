Dana White shares how he plans to thank those who had his back

All attempts of Dana White to keep UFC 249 and subsequent pay-per-views alive fell flat on their faces when a request to shut down action came from the highest levels of UFC's broadcasting partner ESPN and their parent company Disney.

White announced the news in an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, where he clarified that if left to him, he would still be able to host the event - but things were now out of his hands. But what the UFC president can assure, is to make things right with those who stood by him in such a time of crisis.

White says no UFC member will be fired

The journey has been a turbulent one for UFC and Dana White for the past few weeks. The coronavirus pandemic first forced the promotion to postpone three Fight Night events on ESPN. Later on, the restrictions cost them the headlining Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and they had to find a replacement in Justin Gaethje against Tony Ferguson.

Right when White had successfully brought together an impressive card, an order came from the Disney brass for him to stand down. But White promised that no UFC employee will be laid off as the promotion goes into hiatus, nor will any fighter sustain a contractual loss.

"All of my fighters that are under contract with me, I want them to feel safe. Take time with your families and enjoy this time. Don’t worry about the financial part of this. You’re going to get the fights on your contract, and I’m going to make things right with the people who were willing to step up and fight next weekend on April 18... All of my employees – nobody is getting laid off at the UFC."

White also commented on a possible private island venue that he mentioned previously in regard to the UFC 249 location. He promised that it is not a rumor - 'Fight Island' is work-in-progress right now and will be ready soon enough.

"Everybody is good. We will be the first sport back. Fight island is real. It’s a real thing. The infrastructure is being built right now, and that’s really going to happen. It will be on ESPN."

White to show gratitude to Tachi Palace Resort

A day before the events were postponed indefinitely, California's Tachi Palace Resort came up as the venue for UFC 249 and other pay-per-views after that, confirmed by several sources. It was reported that the resort was chosen due to its tribal ownership. Tachi-Yokut Tribe of Santa Rosa Indian Community owns the property and the land, which provided White a way around California Governor's stay-at-home and social distancing edicts.

Although the fight cannot take place now, White said he would remember the support of the community and pay them back by hosting the event there when things get back to normal.

"One thing I need to point out is that Tachi Palace in California, the Indian reservation, has had our back this whole time and has stood their ground and was willing to do this fight. Let me tell you this: When the world gets back to normal, the California event will be at Tachi Palace. I’m doing a fight there. I’m going to bring them a big fight, and I appreciate them standing with me in this thing."