Dana White shares striking new details about Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson fight

The UFC President finally opened up on the UFC 249: Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson venue

White talked about how the UFC is coping with the new health and safety regulations

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 face-off

Dana White has found a new venue to make the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson fight happen but cannot share any details about the same yet.

Since restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic forced UFC 249 out of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the much-anticipated main event fight has been in deep waters.

But UFC president Dana White has remained steadfast on his word that the fight will happen at all costs, which sent a wave of speculation among the fans about the venue.

Appearing in an Instagram Live session with Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, White confirmed that they have a new venue in hand.

Dana White: It's going to be a closed event

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak worldwide, every sporting event and all other kinds of gatherings have had to be shelved until the situation improves.

Despite putting up a fight initially, Dana White had to submit to the necessary restrictions and postpone three UFC events indefinitely. But even then, he was determined to pull off the Khabib vs. Ferguson fight, and assured fans time and again that it will happen.

When White was asked the question again in an Instagram live session, he confirmed that the fight is on,

"How many times do I have to say it's happening... Khabib-Tony is on, it's happening, April 18." (H/T MMA Junkie)

Naturally, the question that followed was if he knew where the fight was going to happen. White had an answer ready for that too.

"I do (know where it will happen). But I am not ready to tell you yet. I know lots of things... There's not going to be any fans there. It's going to be a closed event."

Dana White: Health and safety is nothing new to UFC

White's determined attitude to keep things going in UFC has been met with both applause and criticism. White blasted those who spoke against his decisions and called them the "weakest, wimpiest people on Earth" in another Instagram Live interview last week.

But he clarified this time that he is not forcefully making anyone work for him amidst this crisis - everyone who is going to be working in the UFC 249 event will be doing so willingly.

"Everybody who is going to be involved in this thing is going to be because they want to be, not because they have to be or they have to do anything."

White clarified that paying attention to health and safety might be a new thing for other businesses, but it is something that they deal with at UFC on a daily basis.

"Believe me, we didn’t just start thinking about safety when the coronavirus popped up. Health and safety, these are things that normal businesses that are out there right now don’t necessarily have to think about on a daily basis. Health and safety is something we’ve been doing long before the coronavirus and we’ll be doing it long after the coronavirus is gone. This is just normal (expletive) for us."

ESPN's Brett Okamoto later tweeted that a location for Khabib vs. Ferguson is "99.9 percent done". Per his tweet, White also confirmed a full lineup for the event, including an undercard, instead of just the main event.

Per Dana White (@danawhite), a location for Khabib Nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) vs Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) is "99.9 percent done." Confirms Khabib is back in Russia. I also asked him if it will be a full undercard for UFC 249 or a shortened lineup, he said full lineup. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 24, 2020