Dana White talks about cancelling event at UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson event - "We're always concerned"

Dana White

The coronavirus has certainly shaken the global community to its very core. For the first time in a long time, the world has seen an infectious disease run rampant, after its original outbreak in Wuhan, China. Now, Dana White was recently at the UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson press conference where he talked about the impact of the coronavirus.

UFC 249 is not in jeopardy

Dana White addressed the questions of the reporters regarding how UFC would be dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. Thankfully, it appears that the UFC has been well prepared to deal with all the issues that could arise.

White revealed that they were not going to be canceling the event at any point, as they had been preparing for weeks.

“We’ve been thinking about this for weeks. (UFC) Dr. (Jeffrey) Davidson has been involved. I don’t know what else to say other than that.”

White said that the UFC 249 event was in no sort of danger at all, as Khabib would still be defending the UFC Lightweight title against Tony Ferguson when the time finally came next month.

“We’re not cancelling the event."

UFC 249 is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 18, 2020 next month.