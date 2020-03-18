"Dana White will send location soon" - Khabib Nurmagomedov on UFC 249 fight against Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov gave gloom-stricken fight fans a glimmer of hope recently.

'The Eagle' revealed that he recently spoke to White regarding the fight.

UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gave gloom-stricken fight fans a glimmer of hope recently as he mentioned that UFC and Dana White will soon lock in on a location for UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson. (h/t MMA Fighting)

'The Eagle' revealed that he recently spoke to White and the president of the promotion assured him that he is trying very hard to make the much-anticipated lightweight clash against Tony Ferguson come to fruition.

On an Instagram chat hosted by his manager Ali Abdelaziz, Nurmagomedov said that White will send him the location in 'a couple of days'.

”We’ll see. Next couple of days, Dana’s going to send us location.”

The pay-per-view was originally meant to take place on April 18 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York but due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's been a change in plans and White is trying his best to arrange a different venue for the event.

UFC recently announced the cancellation of two other events - UFC Fight Night Colombus and UFC Fight Night Portland - originally scheduled to go down on March 28 and April 11 respectively.

Nurmagomedov understands the gravity of the current situation but he mentioned that the fight against Ferguson needs to take place for the lightweight division to function smoothly.

”This is a very important fight, because the lightweight division has to move. Right now, you have a couple guys who have (six, seven-fight) win streaks. A lot of contenders are coming. I don’t want to hold the lightweight division. We have to fight Tony Ferguson and know who’s the next contender. This is very important, not just for me, (but) the UFC lightweight division. That’s why I really want to fight with him.”