Daniel Cormier gives his take on GOAT and Pound-for-Pound Rankings

There has been a lot of conversation lately about the 'Greatest Of All Time' in MMA. The prospect has always been around, but recently it got stirred up by Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement, undefeated in his career.

Khabib went on to replace Jon Jones for the top spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, and Jones did not take it too kindly.

Speaking with MMA Junkie, Jones' old-time rival Daniel Cormier weighed in on the GOAT conversation.

Daniel Cormier: It helps to have fought in more than one weight class

Daniel Cormier was asked if he thought it was necessary for a fighter to fight in multiple weight classes to be eligible for the GOAT status.

Daniel Cormier said that it certainly helps, because moving up and down weight classes means a fighter has done more and fought more people. However, it is not absolutely necessary, especially if someone continues giving solid performances in their respective divisions.

"I think it helps whenever guys have fought multiple weight classes. But you know what man, when guys are putting on dominant performances that some of these guys have done in their weight classes, you really can't question anything they do. So, I don't believe that it's necessary, but I do think it helps when you start talking about where you stand amongst the greats of all time. Because a lot of the greatest fighters we have ever seen have fought in multiple weight classes."

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is now the #1 pound-for-pound, has always fought at lightweight.

No. 2 ranked Jon Jones, who was at the top spot till now, has announced that he will be moving up to heavyweight after vacating his light heavyweight title. No. 3 ranked Israel Adesanya has also confirmed he plans to move to light heavyweight.

Daniel Cormier himself has been a two-division champion, in light heavyweight and heavyweight. One of his last fights at light heavyweight was against Jon Jones.

The two of them were engaged in a heated rivalry leading up to their two bouts, the first of which happened at UFC 182 in 2015. Jon Jones won that fight via decision. He won the second fight as well, but CSAC overturned that decision to a no contest as Jones failed his competition drug test and came back positive for two banned substances.

Daniel Cormier was asked if there was ever a chance in the future for him and Jon Jones to set aside their differences and become friends. DC has stated they said too many "nasty" things to each other during their feud and there was too much bad blood between them for that to happen.