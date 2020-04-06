Daniel Cormier lauds UFC Heavyweight Champion for first-responder service; talks about their upcoming trilogy

Daniel Cormier shares his reaction to the news of Stipe Miocic recovering and training

DC wants a trilogy date before late summer, but understands Miocic has other things to do now

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

Retiring from fighting will be the hardest thing that Daniel Cormier will be doing in his career. But if he could go out on a high note by defeating the reigning Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic and claiming back his belt, then nothing quite like it.

However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has rendered that impossible for now. Miocic too is busy with his other profession during such trying times. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Cormier praises the life-saving work Miocic has turned his attention to for now, but he hopes that his long-time rival will be ready for a fight when things go back to normal.

Daniel Cormier: It's encouraging to know Miocic is training

The last time the two of them met in the Octagon, Cormier lost his Heavyweight belt to Miocic in a fourth-round knockout. The fighters, as well as their fans, have been looking forward to the trilogy ever since. But an eye injury of Miocic and subsequent surgery due to a torn retina resulted in a long delay of the rematch.

Right when it seemed like he was fit enough to return to the cage, the pandemic broke out and brought action at UFC to a standstill. However, Cormier is encouraged by the fact that his opponent has been training regularly contrary to all the retirement rumors that were being talked about.

"It’s encouraging. It’s encouraging because for a while he wasn’t training. Then you start hearing all kinds of crazy things like he might have to retire and he won’t be able to do this and he won’t be able to do that. It’s very encouraging that he’s back to work and he’s going to be ready to fight."

As he has said in several interviews, Cormier would very much like to be the Miocic fight to be his last dance. The former double Champion said recently that if the fight somehow does not happen till late summer, he will have to bow out without a final appearance inside the Octagon. He obviously does not want that to happen.

But the current situation is out of everyone's controls, even though Dana White has been deadset on continuing the show.

Cormier commends Miocic for saving lives

In a recent interview, Miocic had said that the fight with Cormier is not presently on his mind. He has more important things in his hand right now which require his full attention.

Miocic is not only a UFC fighter but a part-time firefighter and paramedic in his hometown Cleveland. So while Cormier very much wants to zero in on a date and location for his final fight, he understands and appreciates Miocic's current responsibilities as a first responder.

"One thing I saw the other day, Stipe said worrying about a fight right now is not on my mind. This guy is one of the people that does try to save lives and his responsibility right now is not to me or the UFC. It’s to all these people in the Cleveland area who need help from Stipe the firefighter not Stipe the heavyweight champion of the world."

Cormier believes Miocic has his priorities right at the moment, but he is hopeful that he will be physically ready for the fight when time and situation permits.

"I believe his mind is in the right place but I am also happy and encouraged that he’s at least physically ready to start getting back to the work that is to my benefit to the most."