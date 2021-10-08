Daniel Cormier ranks his top 5 submission artists in UFC history

Daniel Cormier has given his take on who he believes to be the top five submission specialists in the history of the UFC. Brazilian jiu-jitsu has been an integral piece of MMA ever since the sport's inception. As a result, over the past few decades, some truly elite submmison artists have emerged.

On the most recent episode of the DC & RC podcast, Daniel Cormier revealed that he considers it a tie for fifth place between Antonio Nogueira and Frank Mir. Both were elite heavyweights in their prime, with Nogueira picking up 21 submission victories and Mir with nine (including a Kimura sub over Nogueira).

At fourth, 'DC' picked Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Mackenzie Dern, who competes this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez. Despite only being six years into her pro career, Dern already has seven submission victories on her record, four of which have come in the UFC.

Third place goes to yet another heavyweight, with former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum cinching the spot. Brazilian jiu-jitsu is not a skillset that often thrives in the heavyweight division, but Werdum was able to utilize it consistently against high-level opposition. Cain Velasquez, Alexander Gustaffson and Antonio Norgueira all fell victim to Werdum's slick submissions.

In second place, Daniel Cormier has Ronda Rousey. A pioneer in women's MMA, Rousey was actually a judoka rather than a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner. Her armbar has become a thing of legend, as she finished nine opponents over the course of her 14 fight career.

Old-school fans of the UFC will not be surprised by Cormier's No. 1 pick. Royce Gracie, the first ever UFC champion, takes the spot. Gracie's first 11 pro fights all ended by submission in his favor. His incredible achievements were no doubt a key motivation for many of the other fighters lower down on Cormier's list.

Did Daniel Cormier ever win by submission?

Over the course of his professional career, Daniel Cormier competed 26 times, with 22 wins and only three losses, as well as one no contest. He was never submitted, and actually picked up five submission finishes himself.

All five of his submission victories came with a rear-naked choke. He most notably used the technique to defeat Derrick Lewis, Anthony Johnson and Dan Henderson.

