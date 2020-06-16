Daniel Cormier says there were better ways Jorge Masvidal could have gone about with UFC pay row

Daniel Cormier is known for being one of the more level head fighters in the UFC. He is known for his ability to articulate complex situations related to fights and fighters. Displaying the exact same skill in a recent interview, Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts on the entire Jorge Masvidal and Dana White standoff.

Daniel Cormier agreed with Jorge Masvidal that he could demand more pay and even said that Jorge Masvidal should get what he wanted. However, at the same time, he added that Jorge Masvidal should have gone in a different way. He argued that instead of creating a public spat, there were different mediums, adding his path was something he would not take.

"The reality is this, I want Jorge Masvidal to get his money, I do want him to get his money. All I’m saying is there’s just better ways to go about it. That’s all I’ve said for weeks. Go talk about it directly, deal with it, that’s how I would do it, that’s all I’m saying.”

Daniel Cormier also added that he was saying so because as a fighter, he had always got what he wanted. Daniel Cormier said he was satisfied with the pay he got and called himself simply the guy who got what he asked.

“Look, don’t listen to me, I’m only the guy that’s gotten every single opportunity that I have really tried to get or asked for. I’ve gotten paid fairly, I’m just that guy.”

These comments of Daniel Cormier come in the backdrop of Jorge Masvidal calling some fighters UFC's 'white knights' in a recent tweet.

And for the #whiteknights that have commentating jobs with the ufc that say “just fight” you guys should be embarrassed to call yourselves current/former fighters. Not one of you been doing it as long as me and like me. There’s a reason you are “commentating” — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 14, 2020

While Daniel Cormier is saying does hold some credibility, it can't be denied that the UFC and Dana White have repetadly denied to hold negotiations. It seems like Jorge Masvidal simply didn't have any option apart from going public with the feud.