Jorge Masvidal hits out at Dana White and the 'white knights' for defending UFC

Jorge Masvidal said he feels sorry for UFC President, Dana White.

Jorge Masvidal also called out the white knights of the UFC for defending the company.

UFC 239 Masvidal v Askren

Jorge Masvidal is not someone whos going to back down from a fight, be it in the octagon or outside of it. This time around its the UFC president, Dana White who's on the receiving end of the resilience of Jorge Masvidal. The feud which began when Masvidal publically decided to call out the UFC for offering him less money is now slowly and steadily taking uglier forms.

Now the backstory is that Jorge Masvidal was supposed to fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 251. However, he refused to accept the fight at the purse the UFC was offering. This prompted him to take to social media and have an exchange with Dana White. In the last round, Dana White had compared Jorge Masvidal to Nate Diaz and said that he was someone who believed in his own hype. He had said,

"It doesn’t surprise me that Masvidal, Masvidal is very much like the Diaz brothers. He beats to the sound of his own drum and when he wants to do something, he does it. It’s not very surprising.”

Jorge Masvidal hits out at Dana White and fighters who defend the UFC

Now it was Jorge Masvidal who hit out at White. He first quoted a tweet of MMA Fighting and which read, "Are you surprised that Jorge Masvidal isn't fighting for the welterweight title? Because Dana White apparently is not." This prompted Jorge Masvidal to tweet that he felt bad for Dana White because as a promoter who couldn't get deals done with fighters.

I feel bad for Dana. He is just a promoter but he isn’t doing the deals with us https://t.co/yGVOPUFxsm — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 14, 2020

Masvidal wasn't done he continued his barrage of attack on White and repeated his famed statement that he was strongarmed into signing a new contract. He revealed that Dana White only gave him two options, take the deal or leave there was no scope of negotiation.

I already explained why I signed a new deal. It’s either take it or leave it and not get paid. I would’ve signed another deal if it was done in good faith. He called me night before he wants to announce and tell me take or it leave it. That’s not negotiating that’s strong arming — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 14, 2020

But this time around it wasn't just Dana White who was under Jorge Masvidal's radar. It was also his fellow fighters who usually decide to defend the UFC on public platforms. He called out "commentators" as white knights and said that they should be ashamed of themselves to defend the UFC publically every time.

And for the #whiteknights that have commentating jobs with the ufc that say “just fight” you guys should be embarrassed to call yourselves current/former fighters. Not one of you been doing it as long as me and like me. There’s a reason you are “commentating” — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 14, 2020

It isn't clear what is next for Jorge Masvidal but we're sure he won't stop till he gets what he wants.

