Dana White says Jorge Masvidal very much like Diaz brothers

Dana White launched a series of fresh attacks on Jorge Masvidal in a recent presser. The feud that began after Masvidal tweeted against the UFC and Dana White for not offering better pay has escalated to this point.

Dana White, who was today again asked about the Jorge Masvidal case by media members, compared Masvidal to the Diaz brothers. Nick and Nate Diaz are famously known for not competing in MMA matches frequently and holding out in hopes for better pay. Dana White used this analogy for Jorge Masvidal and said that Masvidal was now believing his hype and hence was holding out. He even added that the UFC always schedules fights for those who want to fight using the name of Gilbert Burns as an example.

"It’s not a surprise, this is what we do. I mean we have been doing this for 20 years. People who want to fight, get fights, and people who don’t, don’t. And, [Gilbert Burns], is the number one ranked guy in the world. Number one vs. the champion. This kid wants to stay busy. These kids who go on runs like Burns is on and want to keep fighting and stay active, they’re healthy, it’s the smartest thing they could do. It doesn’t surprise me that Masvidal, Masvidal is very much like the Diaz brothers. He beats to the sound of his own drum and when he wants to do something, he does it. It’s not very surprising.”

Dana White even added further that this is something that happens continuously in the sport and wasn't something new. Dana White even said that if anyone wanted to compete they could, he was putting up shows every weekend.

“Listen, I’m putting on fights every weekend for the next 10 years. If you want to fight, call us. We will offer you fights and if you don’t want to take them, you don’t have to. It’s always been that way. Everyone is acting like this is some new f*****g drama that just popped up and has never happened in the history of the sport. This happens all the time, non-stop.”

The comments made by Dana White come with the backdrop of Jorge Masvidal rejecting a title fight at UFC 251. Dana White and the UFC offered Gilbert Burns the match after Jorge Masvidal refused. Dana White has stuck to his usual plan when it comes to dealing with fighters asking for better contracts in public. However, with almost every big star in open defiance how long will he be able to continue this.