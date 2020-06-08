"Why are major names like Henry Cejudo, Conor McGregor and Jon Jones having issues", asks Jorge Masvidal pointing at UFC's flawed negotiation process

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Jorge Masvidal very recently announced that he has been facing negotiation problems with the UFC. He went on a tweet barrage and wrote that why should he be taking a lesser pay because the other guy (read Kamaru Usman) can't draw. This had prompted Dana White to say that fighters in the UFC are independent contractors and they can choose to not fight.

He had said, “These guys are independent contractors. This isn’t like the NFL, where I can make you – you come to practice, and you do this, or you’re going to get fined. These guys can do whatever they want. They can say whatever they want. I had a big thing the other day with a reporter about fighter pay. They can come out and tell you what they make any day of the week. They can do any of that stuff. These guys can do whatever they want. They don’t have to fight.”

Jorge Masvidal calls out the UFC

Jorge Masvidal later threatened retirement. When asked Dana White said that Jorge Masvidal had just signed a new 7-fight deal with the company. Now in a series of fresh attacks, Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter and said,

I’m in a contract that I had to take to get paid. Same way I got a new contract to fight till. Then a new contract to fight Nate. They keep extending the amounts of fights to my contract to keep me locked up and when I say I only want a 4 fight contract it’s take it or leave it. — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2020

Jorge Masvidal even said that the company was simply didn't giving him any space for negotiation.

The negotiation is take it or leave it. If I lose you can cut me and not pay out the rest of the contract. If I win I’m not in a position to renegotiate the contract? My dad left a communist regime and has prepared me my whole life — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2020

Jorge Masvidal pointed out that even top fighters were asking for release,

Why are all the major names having issues? Conor, Jones, cejudo. We have to take it or retire. I love fighting and this is the fight of our lives — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2020

Jorge Masvidal has been one of the oldest and most active MMA fighters in the UFC. He has also emerged as modern star today and is defiently someone who should have the right to negotiate