Daniel Cormier shares 'exciting' details about his one last fight; hints at another Championship bout for the same card

Daniel Cormier talks about how thrilled he is for his final UFC outing - says it is going to be perfect

Another UFC Champion could possibly star in the same event for a title fight

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier is excited about his last appearance inside the Octagon as his MMA career draws to an end. Word in the air is, it could very well be the third round of the Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic trilogy.

The veteran UFC Heavyweight, who turned 41 yesterday, March 20, shared on his Instagram Live interview with Kamaru Usman that he is pumped up about his send-off as a fighter and looking forward to finishing it on a high note. He also made passing comments on a second title fight that might take place in the same event.

MMA Junkie reported on the interview.

DC: It's going to be beautiful

Both Cormier and Miocic having won one bout each in their feud, the entire MMA world is eagerly waiting for the trilogy to see who takes the final one home. According to Cormier, there have been serious discussions with UFC about making that fight happen and it being his last one. However, because of the restrictions imposed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the conversation about that has hit a standstill for now.

The former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion is quite aware of the current air of uncertainty, but he is still very much excited about the fight whenever it should happen. He also finds the prospective venue perfect for his farewell, although no location was specified.

"I know we’re in a crazy time right with the world and the way things are, and it’s very up in the air. But I think for me with the way things are going and the discussions we had heading into all this, the way that the discussions and the terms of the fight was going, man, where I am going to fight this guy, for my last fight, it’s going to be as ideal for me as I could’ve ever hoped for. It’s going to be beautiful."

Given Cormier's excitement, two possible locations could be his home state, New Orleans, or San Francisco, California, which is near to San Jose where he trains and practices.

Kamaru Usman to appear in the card

Cormier did not reveal much about the location, date or any other details about his retirement fight, but he did hint at another high-end title bout that might take place in the same event. He said to Usman, who was hosting the live chat interview, that they will possibly be spending some time together in the coming months.

"I think the way things are falling, you and I may be spending more time together than most people. Obviously we can’t say a day and time yet, but it’s looking like you and I shall, and will, be spending a party together."

Advertisement

Usman currently holds the Welterweight belt, and there were talks about him defending his crown against BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal before things dwindled under circumstances. His last outing was against Colby Covington last year in December, where he retained his belt, breaking his opponent's jaws in the process.

Nothing about this card or any future events can be said for sure right now. But one thing is certain - the third and final fight with Miocic will be Cormier's one last dance.

"I got one. Some guy asked me today, ‘You going to keep fighting?’ I said, ‘No, I got one.’ Some of these guys are very young. I don’t have to fight a young guy. Miocic is about to be 38 years old. I got to fight one old guy one more time. That’s it. I ain’t fighting no 27-year-old dude."