Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier suffered a torn cornea during his fight against reigning heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 252.

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic locked horns for one last time to settle their three-year-long rivalry. Miocic got his hand raised via unanimous decision at the end of five fantastic rounds of a premier heavyweight battle between the pair. However, the outcome of the fight was marred with an eye-poke controversy.

During the fight, Stipe Miocic accidentally gouged Daniel Cormier in the eye, and following the fight, while speaking to UFC commentator Joe Rogan, the latter revealed that he couldn't see anything out of his left eye. What also went against Daniel Cormier was the fact that referee Marc Goddard missed the eye-poke completely and didn't allow time to DC to recover from it.

It turned out that Daniel Cormier certainly wasn't fibbing about the extent of damage that the eye-poke caused. According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Daniel Cormier suffered a torn cornea duriong the fight against Stipe Miocic.

Daniel Cormier suffered a torn cornea last night, Cormier told me this morning. No timetable yet for recovery. Doctors said he won’t need surgery just yet but they have to monitor how it heals before knowing for sure. He was discharged from the hospital late Saturday night. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 16, 2020

In the aftermath of his fight with Miocic which also happens to be his last fight inside the cage, Daniel Cormier detailed the injury caused by the eye-poke.

“I mean f**k, look at my eye,” Cormier said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “I couldn’t see for the rest of the fight. I can’t see anything out of my left eye. It’s black.”