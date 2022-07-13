"The story is written" - Daniel Cormier tells Dustin Poirier to fight Michael Chandler next

Dustin Poirier is aiming to make a return inside the octagon this year, and UFC Hall-of-Famer Daniel Cormier knows who should be next in line to face him.

During the latest episode of DC & RC, Cormier was joined by the perennial lightweight contender. As part of a segment on the show, the two UFC veterans played hypothetical matchmakers for the lightweight division, listing three fights they wanted to see made at 155lbs in the UFC.

'DC' believes that the 'Diamond' should square off with Michael Chandler, owing to their heated altercation at UFC 276. Cormier was quoted saying:

"The story is written. When the story is written, it's easy... Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier, that's the fight I want to see first. You know Dustin [Poirier], it's like he hit that stick off your shoulder in the playground talking about your mama. When you start arguing like that in public, you got to get it in DP."

Poirier and Chandler got into a scuffle at UFC 276, with security having to separate the duo earlier this weekend. Chandler's teammate from Sanford MMA, Gilbert Burns, watched and filmed the incident.

Chandler has been a force to reckon with since making his debut in the UFC. The 36-year-old notched up one of the biggest wins of his career this year with a devastating KO against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. He is 2-2 in the UFC, including a Fight of the Year loss to Justin Gaethje last November.

Michael Chandler aiming for Conor McGregor fight next instead of Dustin Poirier

The former Bellator lightweight champion is making a name for himself in the UFC, with one of the biggest stars, Conor McGregor, next on his radar. After his win at UFC 274, Chandler called out McGregor in a fiery promo.

Dustin Poirier has been a perennial contender at the lightweight division's top for a long time. 'The Diamond' was surprised to see Chandler call out Oliveira, Gaethje, and McGregor but not him. Chael Sonnen believes this is what may have led to the altercation at UFC 276

There's been no linking between the two lightweights by the UFC so far, but if Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier does come to fruition, fans are surely in for a treat.

