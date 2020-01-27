Daniel Cormier wants Stipe Miocic to play fair and accept trilogy fight

The trilogy fight against UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is still on former Daniel Cormier's mind and the latter made that clear at UFC Fight Night in Raleigh on Saturday. (h/t MMA Fighting)

Miocic and Cormier faced each other twice in the past couple of years, sharing a win each in the pair of title bouts. Post their second meeting where Miocic finished Cormier late in the fight to reclaim his lost title, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the promotion is indeed willing to book a trilogy fight between the fighters.

Since then though, the talks of the fight have gone cold with Miocic being sidelined by an eye injury. His manager Jim Walter recently stated that the champ is looking to fight against "an opponent he has never beaten before" on his comeback to the Octagon which makes it obvious that Miocic isn't too keen on running it back with Cormier one last time.

Cormier however, has other ideas. Working with the broadcast team at the UFC Fight Night card in Raleigh, N.C., the former champion had a message for Miocic in response to his apparent unwillingness to compete in the trilogy fight.

“I mean Stipe and I are going to fight next. That’s exactly what’s supposed to happen. It’s what’s gonna happen. I know they’re saying they want something new — well hell, I wanted something new after I beat him and I gave him a rematch. So it’s only right to do the right thing. You’re honorable, right Stipe? You’re a fireman, you save lives. You do the right thing all the time, right? Do the right thing and give me my rematch.”

Cormier said that the fight against Miocic would be his last inside the Octagon and it remains to be seen whether the rematch will actually come to fruition but if it does, it goes without saying that the stakes will be high for both men involved.