Danielle Kelly loving life with ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly admitted that as hard as it is to be in the spotlight, she’s truly loving life in ONE Championship.

The American superstar fulfilled one of her dreams in attending ONE Championship’s first-ever US event in Colorado.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video consisted of 11 major bouts and three epic world title matches, including Rodtang vs. Edgar Tabares and Mikey Musumeci vs. Osamah Almarwai.

The event resonated with the sold-out arena at the 1stBank Center in Colorado and also with Danielle Kelly, who cheered at the top of her lungs from the stands.

While she was there, Kelly caught up with the South China Morning Post to share her thoughts about some of the matchups that evening and also her experience at attending such a historical event in her own backyard.

Kelly recalled that brief moment with a photo and caption on Instagram that said:

"too blessed to be stressed🫶🏼 I get to live a life im obsessed with. 📸 @scmpmartialarts.”

Reacting on social media, fans shared messages of support and encouragement for the American star.

@smashpassjay:

"Great watching you succeed 👏👏👏"

@dluvly7:

"Blessed to be the best, no stress, killing em' softly with that ice cold glare, twistin em' like a pretzel, making em' tap into thin air. Sending everyone into a frenzy, they're scared cause she's a threat. It's that DK energy you just can't match. She's legit #1 so stand up and represent 🔥"

@ahmed_lais:

"One of your biggest supporters always, champ! ☺️ Much love from Maldives! 🇲🇻 #TeamDanielleKelly"

@cordbailey1995:

"That's definitely the vibe of the day."

The ONE Fight Night 10 replay is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

