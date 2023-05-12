Danielle Kelly eyes two possible opponents for her fourth fight in ONE Championship

Submission grappling ace Danielle Kelly is still awaiting word on her next match in ONE Championship but has two possible opponents in mind in fellow Americans Tammi Musumeci and Jessa Khan.

The 27-year-old Silver Fox BJJ and Evolve MMA affiliate made her promotional debut in March last year and has steadily grown to become one of the faces of the sport of grappling in ONE.

After settling for a draw against Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi in her maiden outing, Danielle Kelly won two straight. Her most recent victory came at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video in February over Japanese judoka Ayaka Miura, which came via unanimous decision.

Kelly is now looking forward to fortify her standing in the sport and the promotion by competing against the top jiu-jitsu athletes in the game.

Among those she is interested in going up against in her fourth fight are Tammi Musumeci and Jessa Khan, two fighters she had lost to in the past prior to joining ONE and wants to get back at.

Danielle Kelly spoke with the South China Morning Post on the sidelines of ONE Championship’s historic first live on-ground event in the United States last week.

Danielle Kelly said:

“I know Tammi [Musumeci] might have called me out too, I would love to get that one back in my weight class. You know, come down to 115, same ruleset that you did, yeah I’d love to get that one, both of them [Musumeci and Jessa Khan].”

Watch the interview below:

Tammi Musumeci, elder sister of ONE flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci, made her ONE debut at ONE Fight Night 8 on Prime Video back in March. She defeated Brazilian Bianca Basilio by unanimous decision.

Like Kelly, lawyer-by-day Musumeci wants to build her legs under ONE Championship and compete for a world title down the line.

Meanwhile, Khan is a Cambodian-American grappling prodigy who also signed with ONE last year but is yet to make her debut.

