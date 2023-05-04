Danielle Kelly breaks down Tye Ruotolo’s signature D’Arce choke

BJJ prodigy Tye Ruotolo is headed for a high-profile submission grappling bout with ONE middleweight world champ Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Ahead of Ruotolo's massive showdown with 'The Dutch Knight', fellow BJJ blackbelt and ONE grappler Danielle Kelly broke down his famous D'Arce choke of grappling legend Garry Tonon.

Ruotolo and Tonon met at ONE 157 last year, which was the former's promotional debut. in just 97 seconds, Tye Ruotolo shocked the entire BJJ world by tapping out the iconic 'Lion Killer' with his signature D'Arce choke.

Danielle Kelly gave a detailed breakdown of the move on her Instagram:

"Breaking down one of my favorite chokes and from one of the most exciting grapplers on the planet. Can’t wait to watch all the grappling matches. Hopefully in the future im on a US card. We are only 5 days away to watching the first US event for @onechampionship make sure you tune in💪🏼"

The best jiu-jitsu teachers are the ones who can explain complex sequences of techniques in such simplistic ways that even a child can understand them. Danielle Kelly was quite on point with her assessment and breakdown of Ruotolo's deadly choke.

Ahead of his bout with Reinier de Ridder, Tye Ruotolo is thinking submissions once again as he aims to maintain his 100% finishing rate in ONE Championship. After submitting Tonon, the 20-year-old BJJ prodigy tapped out former ONE featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov with a triangle armbar just months later.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo spoke about his plans for 'The Dutch Knight':

“I’ll take anything though. I’m a submission hunter. Whatever comes my way I’ll take first... I'm not going to pass it up. He’s a tough guy, so I’m not going to be choosy out here.”

ONE Fight Night 10, which will be ONE's first-ever live on-ground event on American soil, will air from the soldout 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5. The event will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

