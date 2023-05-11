Danielle Kelly shares her caffeine wisdom

ONE Championship athlete and BJJ superstar Danielle Kelly is one of the most influential grapplers in the world today. Her combination of championship-level skills, superstar looks, and warm personality made Kelly so endearing to her fans. She can literally post anything on her Instagram, and it will garner thousands of reactions and engagements.

The Silverfox BJJ standout can post a black-and-white photo of herself holding an espresso cup with a one-liner caption, and it can get more likes than most world champions.

Case in point, Danielle Kelly just posted precisely that on her Instagram:

"More espresso less depresso ☕️"

Needless to say, Kelly's fans filled the comments section:

Comments on Danielle Kelly's Instagram post

We're not sure if @kickznsips is being sarcastic or he's just a huge fanboy:

"Words to live by."

We can say the same thing about @tr3vor_charl3s:

"😂😂 quote of the year"

@ramiadelby does make a lot of sense, however:

"☕️ =more submissiooo 😤"

Speaking of fan interactions, Kelly was at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado, this weekend to participate in a fan meet-and-greet session alongside fellow ONE athletes Liam Harrison and ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks. The 27-year-old Jiujitsu marvel interacted with fans, fellow fighters, and the media.

Being one of the top athletes in ONE Championship, it made sense that she'll be present to hype-up the promotion's US debut. Danielle Kelly deftly answered questions, provided insightful predictions, and made some bold call-outs.

Here's a video of Danielly Kelly speaking with SCMP Martial Arts backstage at 1stBank Center:

ONE Fight Night 10 was a massive success, with 7 out of 11 of its bouts ending by way of either KO or submission. All three world champions who headlined the event successfully defended their respective belts.

Demetrious Johnson beat Adriano Moraes via unanimous decision, Mikey Musumeci choked out Osamah Almarwai via RNC, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon knocked out Edgar Tabares with a solid clinch elbow.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the full replay of this match, along with the entire blockbuster card, free of charge.

