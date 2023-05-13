Danielle Kelly wants to see Jessa Khan-Tammi Musumeci showdown

Submission grappling star Danielle Kelly is quickly becoming the face of grappling for ONE Championship, after a series of impressive performances inside the circle.

However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a handful of worthy challengers quickly on the rise, most especially two big names Kelly has had an eye on for a while.

Speaking to The South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Kelly expressed interest in facing off against both Jessa Khan and Tammi Musumeci but also says she wants to see the two grapple against each other.

Kelly said:

“You know, I would really like to go against Jessa first but I feel like since I fought three times and I’m 3-0 I would like to see them compete again just another time.”

Jessa Khan is a former Danielle Kelly adversary, with Khan beating Kelly outside of ONE Championship not too long ago. Meanwhile, Tammi Musumeci is the sister of reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci.

Musumeci recently made her ONE Championship debut, winning a unanimous decision over highly regarded Bianca Basilio just a couple of months ago.

Meanwhile, Kelly last saw action in February, where she narrowly escaped the jaws of defeat against Japan’s Ayaka Miura.

Prior to that, Kelly took care of business against Mariia Molchanova, after securing a draw against former ONE world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi. Kelly earned a pair of $50,000 bonuses for these two performances.

Danielle Kelly is waiting for the call to action and her next appearance in the circle, which she hopes will be for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world championship.

