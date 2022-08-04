“I get beat up by better girls” - Danielle Kelly says she’s not scared of Angela Lee

The verbal back-and-forth between Danielle Kelly and Angela Lee is catching fire. At war with each other over who is the better grappler, Kelly is unafraid to meet the atomweight world champion on the canvas to settle the score once and for all.

Angela Lee has since responded, to say that she wants to meet her in an MMA fight instead. Adding more fuel to the fire, Tom Taylor from SCMP MMA, asked Danielle if she felt that Lee was evading her request by suggesting MMA instead.

The Silver Fox grappler unabashedly said:

“It wouldn't surprise me. For now, I haven't had one MMA fight yet, so, I mean, I came up with really tough girls and girls who were in big, big divisions who submitted world champions, you know, she had made a comment saying she trains with world champions, but that doesn't usually mean anything. People get submitted or beaten every day. I get beat up by better girls. I'm more scared of them than her.”

Danielle Kelly has been grappling for many years, training and competing with jiu-jitsu black belts from across the world. She made it tough for Japanese icon Mei Yamaguchi in their submission grappling bout at ONE X last March.

The MMA warrior found no other alternative but to defend Kelly’s relentless aggression on the canvas. Perhaps Angela Lee doesn’t want to be stuck in a similar situation. Losing to Kelly could create a domino effect that the world champion may be unprepared for.

Inspired by Lee, Danielle Kelly wants to pull off a twister lock in one of her future matches

Ironically, Danielle Kelly has always had respect for Angela Lee as an MMA fighter and as a mom champ. Inspired by Lee’s attempt at a twister lock against Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex at ONE X, Kelly vowed to try the same maneuver in one of her future matches.

She told MMA Mania:

“I’ve been working on it. It’s pretty satisfying because you’re basically crushing someone’s spine. I think it’s even cooler when you hit it off MMA because it’s actually probably easier, because you get to punch them and then they’re more worried about the punches in their face then you just hit off the twister. That’s my goal. I hope I hit off a twister in one of my matches. Hopefully, knock on wood, I don’t get it done to me.”

Speaking hypothetically, what could be more impressive than Danielle Kelly pulling off one of the hardest and rarest maneuvers on Angela Lee herself in MMA?

