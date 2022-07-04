“I think it would end the same way” - Angela Lee feels a rematch with Stamp Fairtex would be déjà vu

The ONE X main event was a battle for the ONE women’s atomweight world title between reigning queen Angela Lee and ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex.

'Unstoppable' was looking for her fifth successful world title defense, while Stamp was looking to earn her third combat sports world title after winning kickboxing and Muay Thai belts in ONE.

The two top fighters had a competitive first round, with Stamp nearly finishing Lee with a crushing shot to the midsection. However, Lee survived and her jiu-jitsu game proved too much for the striking specialist.

Lee locked in a rear-naked choke submission against Stamp in round two, which allowed her to retain the belt by the skin of her teeth.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the reigning atomweight queen said she wouldn’t mind a rematch with the Thai star, but wouldn't expect it to play out any differently to their meeting earlier this year.

“I would love to fight Stamp again. I think it would end the same way though.”

The comment was made after a recent Stamp interview, which saw the Fairtex product claim that if she ever fought Lee again, she would her knock out.

"After fighting her the first time, I know that if I fought her again, I can knock her out and I can win. Because I know how she fights now, I’ve experienced it.”

Angela Lee on Stamp's improvements

After winning world titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing, Stamp Fairtex transitioned to MMA.

She entered the 2021 ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix, which she was able to win. In the final match against Commonwealth gold medal wrestler Ritu Phogat, Stamp was able to secure victory via an armbar submission.

The submission from the striking-based fighter showed just how much she had improved her skills on the ground. The win punched her ticket as the next contender against Angela Lee.

The reigning atomweight world champion said that Stamp's team did an admirable job in preparing the Thai fighter for the match. Angela Lee told Sportskeeda MMA:

“I feel like her and her team prepared her the best that they could have for that match. She was in the best possible shape and condition, having been so active with the tournament and everything. Obviously, nobody likes to lose. But you know what, there’s a lot of other girls in the atomweight division right now.”

'Unstoppable' has immense respect for the overall game of Stamp Fairtex. But the atomweight division is competitive and it sounds as though Angela Lee is ready for a new contender.

