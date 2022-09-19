“He was a good athlete at the time” - Danielle Kelly shares why Terrell Owens is her favorite NFL player of all time

With the NFL back in full swing, everyone is talking about their favorite teams and players, including ONE Championship’s submission grappling star Danielle Kelly. Hailing from Philadephia, it’s understandable that Kelly’s favorite team would be the Philadephia Eagles.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Kelly was asked about her favorite footballer to which the submission grappling machine said:

“I might get hate for it, but from the Eagles, I would say Terrell Owens. He was a good athlete at the time. Not a good person, but I liked how with him we almost won Super Bowls. And he was just a huge just a phenomenal athlete during his time. Just like how everything kind of played out. And I actually really liked DeSean Jackson too, but he's not on the team anymore. He left like a while ago.”

While the NFL Hall of Famer undoubtedly deserves his spot in Canton, Ohio, it’s fair to say that Terrell Owens' career was marred due to a series of antics both on and off the field. Of course, his skills on the field were undeniable as he led the league in touchdowns in three separate years, though none of those came while wearing an Eagles uniform.

Danielle Kelly takes pride in inspiring fellow students growing up

Speaking about her time growing up in Philadelphia, Danielle Kelly shared her enthusiasm for helping to inspire another generation of combat sports enthusiasts.

“The old school I went to actually, the parents told me that their sons and daughters, I inspired them to try the sport out. A lot of them stuck with it, and they saw me doing it.

Kelly continued, saying:

“So, you know, I felt really good to see that kids were watching me or they were willing to try something because of me, which I’m not taking credit away from their parents, but you know, it’s pretty cool to hear that.”

Following a spectacular debut performance at ONE X in March, Kelly has been hard at work preparing for a transition into mixed martial arts. Though it’s not clear if she will compete in an MMA bout in her next outing, fans are ready to see Danielle Kelly back in the Circle.

