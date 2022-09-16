Terrell Owens slams Skip Bayless for silence on Brett Favre's alleged welfare scandal: "He researched everything about me to NOT have me rightfully inducted"

Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens has blasted Fox Sports Undisputed's Skip Bayless. Owens is calling out the journalist's silence over Brett Favre's involvement in the Mississppi welfare fund scandal. It is alleged that Favre pocketed just over $1 million. This money was set aside for underprivileged people in the state.

Owens took to his Twitter account and responded to Shannon Sharpe's rant regarding Favre's involvement. Owens pointed out that Bayless did everything in his power to find information that would discredit him being in the Hall of Fame. Yet, he did not do this for Favre.

Terrell Owens posted:

#whatHEsaid Honestly, this isn’t surprising! And the very guy across from @ShannonSharpe, @RealSkipBayless IS PART OF THE PROBLEM!! He researched everything about me to NOT have me rightfully inducted the 1st and 2nd year, why didn’t he say anything about Brett?! Y’all know why!"

Terrell Owens @terrellowens #whatHEsaid

Honestly, this isn’t surprising! And the very guy across from shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe You have to be a sorry mofo to steal from the underserved You have to be a sorry mofo to steal from the underserved https://t.co/3oIhDABo8P Honestly, this isn’t surprising! And the very guy across from @ShannonSharpe @RealSkipBayless IS PART OF THE PROBLEM!! He researched everything about me to NOT have me rightfully inducted the 1st and 2nd year, why didn’t he say anything about Brett?! Y’all know why! twitter.com/shannonsharpe/… #whatHEsaid Honestly, this isn’t surprising! And the very guy across from @ShannonSharpe, @RealSkipBayless IS PART OF THE PROBLEM!! He researched everything about me to NOT have me rightfully inducted the 1st and 2nd year, why didn’t he say anything about Brett?! Y’all know why! twitter.com/shannonsharpe/…

As Sharpe pointed out in the show's segment, had Terrell Owens done what Favre has allegedly done, then Owens would still be waiting to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame to this day.

Terrell Owens deserved to be first ballot Hall of Famer

Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers

Most NFL fans know the back story to Owens' long wait to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. For those who don't, he was often seen ranting and raving on the sidelines and had numerous run-ins with players, staff and media. So much so that Bayless named him TO (team oblitorator) as Owens would divide teams and players which is never good for the locker room.

But looking at his stats, there can be no doubt that Owens deserved to be a first ballot Hall of Famer. This is where the receiver points out what Bayless did with Favre.

Both players are clear Hall of Famers, but in Owens' case, many believe that his incidents with teammates and coaches is what held him back from being inducted at the first time of asking. So why wasn't Favre made to wait like Owens was?

The receiver notched up yards for fun, in nine of his 15 years, he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, with eight coming in a nine-year period. In total, Owens finished his career with 15,934 receiving yards and 153 touchdowns from his 219 games in the NFL.

Eventually, though, Owens was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, two years after he was first eligible to be inducted. Many believe he should have been inducted straight away in 2016, but was made to wait.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe