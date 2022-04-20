3 best wide receiver draft classes in NFL history 

Wide receivers are one of the deepest positions in the entire NFL. Every team carries at least five of them, and usually more, on their rosters, creating opportunities for many stars to emerge. The demand to build depth at the position is a high priority for most teams each offseason.

One of the biggest opportunities for teams to fortify their wide receivers each year is in the NFL Draft. The abundance of wide receivers chosen in the draft has led to some excellent draft classes.

It has traditionally been a superstar position throughout NFL history, and here are three of the best wide receiver draft classes of all time.

#1 - 1996 Draft Class

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens

The 1996 draft class produced four wide receivers who exceeded 10,000 receiving yards, namely; Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison, Keyshawn Johnson, and Muhsin Muhammad. There might have been a fifth wide receiver to reach that milestone, but Eric Moulds retired just five yards shy.

The 1996 draft class was loaded with talent, including four other wide receivers who exceeded 8,000 receiving yards in their careers. The list includes Joe Horn, Terry Glenn, Amani Toomer, and Eddie Kennison. The depth of this class is what makes it the best of all time.

#2 - 2001 Draft Class

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne

The 2001 wide receiver class is one of only two in NFL Draft history to produce at least three players with more than 10,000 career receiving yards. The four players from the 2001 class to hit this milestone are: Reggie Wayne, Steve Smith, Chad Ochocinco, and Santana Moss.

Wayne and Smith have also exceeded 1,000 career receptions and 80 touchdowns, basically guaranteeing them a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Smith is also one of only four players in NFL history to win the triple crown for a wide receiver: leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

#3 - 2019 Draft Class

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

While it has only been three seasons since the 2019 NFL Draft, early returns have been extremely promising for the talent and production of the wide receivers. The class is highlighted by superstars such as Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf, AJ Brown, and Terry McLaurin. On top of that, it is also deep.

I honestly think in the end the 2019 WR draft class may go down as the best class in NFL history

Other star wide receivers from this class include Marquise Brown, Diontae Johnson, and Hunter Renfrow. While the long list of potential future stars includes Mecole Hardman and Darius Slayton. Time will tell how this class will perform, but they are off to a promising start.

