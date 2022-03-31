NFL Rumors: Seahawks' response to trading DK Metcalf eerily similar to what they had to say before Russell Wilson trade

DK Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Seattle Seahawks. He will make just over four million dollars for the 2022 NFL season. While there have been ongoing discussions between Metcalf and the Seahawks about a contract extension, there isn't much progress in getting a deal done yet.

Players entering the final year of any contract are often considered trade candidates. While Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll claim the organization intends on extending Metcalf's contract to keep him in Seattle, he could potentially end up being traded before the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Pete Carroll, John Schneider, and the rest of the Seahawks front office insisted they had no intention of trading Russell Wilson during the 2022 NFL offseason despite many rumors suggesting that he could be moved. Whether or not they intend to trade Wilson is somewhat irrelevant, as he was dealt to the Denver Broncos early in the 2022 offseason for a return package of multiple draft picks and players.

The Seahawks followed Wilson's trade with the release of long-time superstar Bobby Wagner, sparking what appears to be a rebuilding phase in Seattle. Wilson and Wagner have been the leaders of the Seahawks for the last decade, so their departure signals a new era.

DK Metcalf could be the next star player to depart the Seahawks before the 2022 NFL season. There are many rumors surrounding the possibility of him being traded, mainly because he has not agreed on the long-term contract extension he's been looking for.

Metcalf has been excellent in his first three seasons in the league. He is still just 24 years old and should have a large market of interested teams if the Seahawks seek a trade partner for him.

DK Metcalf's career with the Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf has established himself as a dominant force in the wide receiver position in just three seasons in the NFL. He has been targeted in the passing game at least 100 times in all three seasons, totaling 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has become a consistent deep threat for the Seahawks, averaging nearly 15 yards per reception in his career so far.

