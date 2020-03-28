Darren Till claims he is the best opponent for UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya at this stage

Darren Till feels he is the best opponent for Israel Adesanya for his UFC Middleweight Title.

'The Gorilla' also had a few things to point out regarding the recent Adesanya vs Romero fight.

Darren Till

Having joined the UFC Middleweight Division in 2019, Darren Till managed to impress a lot of people on his 185-pound debut at UFC 244.

While speaking to fellow Brit and former UFC Middleweight Champion, Michael Bisping on his 'Believe You, Me' podcast, Till explained why he feels he is the perfect challenge for Israel Adesanya.

Darren Till claims he is the best challenge for Israel Adesanya

During his recent conversation with Michael Bisping on the latter's podcast, Darren Till put reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya on notice and was definitely not impressed with his recent title defense against Yoel Romero. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“Adesanya’s a p***y. You know what mate, yeah I’m just going to come out and say it, it was a sh*t fight. But I’ve been in them myself, stalemate. I don’t think Yoel and 'Stylebender' were the right match for each other, the way that fight was looking."

While Till did say that Romero and Adesanya were not the perfect match up for each other, he also added the fact that the 'Izzy' seemed scared throughout the bout and Romero did some stupid things throughout the bout. Till labeled the fight as a "snoozer".

“You could say Stylebender looked scared and you could say Yoel was doing some stupid things- which he was. You know what mate, it was just a snoozer. It just didn’t do anything for the fans, didn’t do anything for me. But then, Stylebender’s been in wars and so has Yoel so you can’t really hate on them for one fight, but, it was a sh*t fight.”

What's next for Till and Adesanya?

With Darren Till recently sliding into Israel Adesanya's DMs once again, it looks like the Scouse fighter could be in for a title shot if he beats former champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Dublin on the 15th of August.