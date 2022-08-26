"In a few months' time, I'll be ready"- Darren Till is pumped up and lays out his plan to get to the UFC Middleweight Title in 2023

Now ready to make his octagon return, Darren Till revealed during a recent interview that he's putting in the work to make his comeback and provide a timeline for a possible fight.

'The Gorilla' has endured a tough time inside and outside the octagon as of late but hopes that all changes when he steps foot back into the cage next time out. Ever since losing his title fight against Tyron Woodley, the Brit has gone 1-4 in his last 5 outings.

While giving an update on a return to action, Darren Till said that despite still dealing with a few issues with injuries, he wants to compete multiple times before the end of the year.

"We're a few weeks in to getting back... I'm like, in camp helping him [Khamzat Chimaev prepare for Nate Diaz], but I'm in camp for myself to come back... The body's never 100%, but I'm coming back, what I used to be like, healthy and fit and ready to get a world title, get some wins in. Massive fight against one of the best strikers in the division... I'd say in a few months time, I'll be ready. I want to have two fights by the end of this year. Two fights, then next year's a big year. The comeback is on."

The Liverpudlian was criticized for his performance in the Derek Brunson fight last year, prompting him to begin training with Khamzat Chimaev. The 29-year-old expects to come back with a vengeance and would be a welcome addition to an already stacked middleweight division.

Check out what Darren Till had to say about his imminent return in the video below.

Who could Darren Till realistically face on his return to middleweight?

Till's timeline for a return in a few months' time could see the middleweight division have a completely different outlook and potentially a new champion being crowned.

As things stand, the only fighters not scheduled to fight are the two Brazilians, Paulo Costa and Andre Muniz. Both offer different challenges to the Englishman, but there's a clear option as to who he'd prefer out of the two.

With him stating he wants a striker, a clash between Darren Till and Paulo Costa would not only be a huge fight, but would have big significance for whoever manages to get their hands raised.

