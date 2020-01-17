Darren Till reportedly favorite to replace Robert Whittaker at UFC 248

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Darren Till

Following the withdrawal of Robert Whittaker from the upcoming UFC 248 pay-per-view, it has been reported by Amy Kaplan of FanSidedMMA that the UFC is looking to replace the former Middleweight Champion with Darren Till in a bout against Jared Cannonier.

Robert Whittaker's withdrawal from UFC 248

Robert Whittaker was initially set to make his return to the Octagon at the upcoming UFC 248 pay-per-view, however, after an initial report from ESPN, it was confirmed that 'The Reaper' had withdrawn himself from the March event due to personal reasons.

Whittaker, who in his last Octagon bout had lost the UFC Middleweight Championship to Israel Adesanya, was set for his first fight in 2020 and that too against top UFC Middleweight prospect Jared Cannonier.

Till to possibly replace Whittaker at UFC 248

Amy Kaplan of FanSidedMMA has reported on Twitter that new Middleweight debutant Darren Till could possibly step in for Robert Whittaker at the upcoming UFC 248, as Jared Cannonier currently remains without an opponent for the event.

BREAKING: I have confirmed with multiple sources that a fight between Jared Cannonier and Darren Till is in the works. Cannonier was originally slated to face Robert Whittaker at #UFC248 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 17, 2020

A fight between 'The Gorilla' and 'The Killa Gorilla' has been teased previously and by the looks of it, Till now remains the favorite Middleweight fighter to step in place for the former division champion.

When is UFC 248?

UFC 248 is scheduled to take place on the 8th of March, 2020 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.