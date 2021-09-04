Darren Till reveals who would give him the toughest fight between Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz

Darren Till returns to the UFC octagon this weekend after being forced to sit out for over a year due to a broken collarbone. He faces elite wrestler Derek Brunson in a fight that could be enough for 'The Gorilla' to secure a title shot should he come out victorious.

Ahead of his upcoming clash, Till revealed who he thinks would give him the toughest fight between Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz.

Darren Till fully envisages himself as a middleweight champion and has been very vocal about it. He has even gone so far as to state that he believes he could potentially be the UFC's first three-division world champion.

Till used to compete at welterweight, a weight class he believes he could still cut down to. He's also confident he could successfully move up to the 205-pound light heavyweight division.

Of course, to claim the belts he would have to overcome middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Darren Till was asked which of the three champions would give him the greatest challenge. 'The Gorilla' replied with the following:

"I think (Kamaru) Usman presents a lot of dangers and challenges. He's a great wrestler. He's got good striking now. Great cardio. He's got it all. I'm a fan of Usman and I know he's a fan of me because we still speak. We've got a good relationship. You know, he seems like a decent dude. I've been on facetime to him many times, with him and his daughter. But listen, the entertainment industry and the fight business, these are two things man. It doesn't matter. When I want to fight ya, I want to fight mate.

UFC Vegas 36: Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson

Before Darren Till can begin focusing on potential matchups in other divisions, he must first overcome Derek Brunson. The 37-year-old is currently riding a four-fight win streak, having consecutively defeated Elias Theodorou, Ian Heinisch, Edmen Shahbazyan and Kevin Holland.

Since making the move up to 185 pounds, Darren Till has gone 1-1, defeating Kelvin Gastelum and dropping a split decision loss to Robert Whittaker. If the Liverpudlian is able to defeat Brunson in spectacular fashion later today, it may be enough to place him next in line for a title shot behind Whittaker.

