"What the f**k is that about?" - Darren Till says Khamzat Chimaev "is coming to kill", rubbishes narrative of Nate Diaz pulling an upset

As Khamzat Chimaev approaches the biggest fight of his career, Darren Till has claimed that the Swede is training harder than ever and rubbished the possibility of Nate Diaz pulling off an upset.

The Brit became good friends with the undefeated prospect following his loss to Derek Brunson over a year ago. After losing four of his last five, the Scouser went on to train with 'Borz' and quickly became good friends with the welterweight. They formed a bond and earned the nickname 'Smesh Bros.'.

While discussing the upcoming 170lb brawl, Darren Till ensured that Khamzat Chimaev isn't taking Nate Diaz lightly despite being the heavy favorite. He also insisted that the Stockton-native is a 'dog' and there shouldn't be a narrative of him being the underdog, saying:

"He's coming to kill, but this narrative that Nate's going to pull off the upset, what the f**k is that about? Nate's a dog man, Nate's coming to fight. I know he says all this stuff like he doesn't care and that's the way we are. So this narrative that's been created that it's going to be an upset, that Khamzat's meant to win, yeah, we know Khamzat's meant to win, but does that mean that he's slowed down any little bit in training because it's Nate? This is the hardest I've seen him train. Khamzat's coming to kill."

'The Gorilla' is currently preparing to make his octagon return after a hiatus from competing and is scheduled to lock horns with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282 on December 10.

Check out what Darren Till had to say about Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz in the video below.

What's next for Khamzat Chimaev if he beats Nate Diaz?

A win over Nate Diaz is expected, but this will extend Khamzat Chimaev to six straight wins since joining the UFC and would put him in a strong position to fight for the title.

Unfortunately for the welterweight star, Kamaru Usman has reportedly been granted the chance to reclaim his throne and face newly crowned champion Leon Edwards for a third time.

Chimaev will have to wait for his turn and the ideal matchup for the Russian-born fighter will be the number one contender's clash against former interim 170lb champion Colby Covington. Dana White has already reported that 'Chaos' is ready to return to the cage and will fit right into title contention when he returns.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85