Darren Till will gladly fight on Dana White's 'Fight Island' but believes there won't be any UFC action in next 3 months

Darren Till is all set to jump on Dana White's 'Fight Island' bandwagon of an offer comes his way.

Till sported a diplomatic stance on whether the UFC should carry on with their usual schedule amid the ongoing pandemic.

UFC's schedule for the rest of the year is currently in a limbo thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which led to all of the scheduled events for the months of March and April being postponed for the time being. With the situation only getting worse by the day, no one really knows when things will get back to normal again.

Till is already scheduled to fight former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in a high profile clash in the headliner of UFC Dublin on August 15 and though it's still a fair amount of time away, Till is unsure whether the spread of the virus will be under control by then, enabling him to step inside the Octagon and resume his quest to become the next middleweight champion.

In a recent interview, Till sported a diplomatic stance on whether the UFC should carry on with their usual schedule amid the ongoing pandemic.

“I don’t know whether it’s good or bad. I don’t know whether to have an opinion on it. If you’re not allowed to go socialize, is it good to put an event on? Is it good to try to do it for the fighters and for the viewers to be entertained?"

However, Till revealed that if Dana White comes calling with the opportunity for Till to fight on the former's Fight Island, the Englishman will be more than willing to compete but he has his doubts as to whether the UFC will be able to resume usual business in the next three months.

“I mean, yeah if they call it up and say, ‘Let’s do it. We’ve got the island open. We’ve agreed to it now. You’re going to be the fourth event against Whittaker.’ Yeah, I’ll fight. I can’t see any fights happening in the next three months.”