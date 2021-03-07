Is UFC flyweight Askar Askarov really deaf?

UFC flyweight fighter Askar Askarov was born deaf and currently has about 20% hearing capacity in both his ears.

Askar Askarov is certainly not the only deaf fighter to fight under UFC, as the world knows of Matt Hamill for being the only one to hold a win over Jon Jones. Born in the Kamysh-Kutan village of Dagestan, Askar Askarov is of Akhvakh descent and currently resides in the Kasavyurt region of his home country.

Askar Askarov has represented Russia as part of the national deaf wrestling team in multiple tournaments, including the 2017 Summer Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey, where he secured a gold medal for his country.

The undefeated career of Askar Askarov

Debuting in MMA in 2013, the Dagestani fighter is yet to be defeated inside the octagon. He was signed by UFC after a few years at Russian-based promotion, Absolute Championship Berkut.

Askar Askarov's UFC debut took place in September 2019 where he drew with Brandon Moreno at the end of three rounds.

In a January 2020 interview with Thomas Gerbasi, Askar Askarov explained how his condition impacts his fight inside the octagon, and as it turns out, it does not at all. However, he does not have the luxury of getting tips and strategies shouted at him inside the cage from his corner like most fighters do.

"For me, each fight is like a sparring session because I have trouble with my hearing. I cannot hear the boos and the crowd itself; that's why I’m always calm."

Since the draw with Brandon Moreno, Askar Askarov has gone on to win two back-to-back fights in the UFC. His first win came against Tim Elliott at UFC 246 in January 2020 and the second against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 in July 2020. Askar Askarov secured both victories via unanimous decision.

Ahead of his UFC 259 fight with Joseph Benavidez, Askar Askarov missed weight by one pound as he came in at 127 lbs. on the scale.

Askar Askarov weighs in at 127.0 lbs.



He misses weight by 1 pound and Jon Anik says that he will not re-attempt to make weight.



I'm surprised that he did not attempt to make it with the towel. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 5, 2021

The fight proceeded at catchweight, with the UFC forfeiting 20% of his fight purse and rewarding it to Joseph Benavidez. Askar Askarov went on to win the bout via unanimous decision.