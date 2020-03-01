Deiveson Figueiredo declares himself as the UFC Flyweight Champion after win over Joseph Benavidez

Deiveson Figueiredo

With a win over Joseph Benavidez in the main event of UFC Norfolk, Deiveson Figueiredo has now declared as the next challenger for the vacant UFC Flyweight Championship and despite having missed weight for this bout, the Brazilian wants one more shot at the title belt.

Deiveson Figueiredo wants a shot at the vacant UFC Flyweight Championship

Following his win over Joseph Benavidez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 169, Deiveson Figueiredo spoke with ESPN's Brett Okamoto in a backstage interview and during the interaction, the Brazilian fighter made some bold comments by claiming that he is the current UFC Flyweight Champion, as he clearly won the fight for the vacant title.

Figueiredo further added that he is currently waiting for the UFC to make a decision and give him one more shot to fight for 'his' Flyweight Championship. Check out the Figueiredo's comments below:

"Who's going to tell me I'm not the champion?"



Through his translator @WallidJfc, @Daico_Deiveson calls for another title shot after #UFCNorfolk (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/Q7FAExDbiQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 1, 2020

What's next for the UFC Flyweight Division?

With Deiveson Figueiredo marking another huge win in the UFC Flyweight Division, it is likely that the Brazilian will receive the next shot for the vacant championship.

However, it remains to be seen who his next opponent is and with Henry Cejudo once again declaring himself still as the champion of the Flyweight Division, could there be a possibility of the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion to make his move back to Flyweight and face Figueiredo? Only time will tell what plans Dana White has in store.