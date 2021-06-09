Deiveson Figueiredo's 3 most brutal UFC finishes

Deiveson Figueiredo has established himself as one of the most dominant and imposing champions in the entire UFC. In doing so, he's helped the flyweight division immeasurably.

The men's flyweight division has developed into one of the most entertaining and exciting in the UFC. A year ago that didn't seem remotely possible. The progress at 125-pounds has been remarkable.

The reign of its champion has been similarly impressive. The growth and improvement of the flyweight division is largely down to one man, Deiveson Figueiredo. Although the Brazilian missed weight in the first title fight after the belt had become vacant, leaving many predicting the end of the division, Figueiredo has since stepped up without a doubt. He became the dominant and intimidating champion the flyweights needed. They call him 'God of War'. Not many nicknames fit as well as that.

The demolition of Joseph Benavidez was scary. From the knockout in their first fight to the hard-to-watch rear-naked choke that brought him the title, Deiveson Figueiredo was brutal. A first-round guillotine against Alex Perez in his first defense put him amongst the most dominant champions in the entire promotion.

UFC 263: Figueiredo vs. Moreno II

A 'Fight of the Year' with Brandon Moreno in 2020 had us all talking about Deiveson Figueiredo and the flyweights, something the division has been in need of for years. The result caused debate but the fierce action inside the cage didn’t. Both men left everything in the octagon and well and truly put the 125-pound weight class on the map once again.

The rematch is set for UFC 263 on June 12. I don't think there's a single fight this year that I've looked forward to more than I am ahead of the pair running it back this weekend.

Ahead of Saturday's PPV, let’s refresh our memories of Deiveson Figueiredo's skills inside the octagon. Here are his three most brutal finishes in the UFC.

#3 Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Morales - UFC Fight Night 125

UFC Fight Night 125: Figueiredo vs. Morales

For this finish, we have to venture nine-fights back in the UFC career of Deiveson Figueiredo. Ahead of the UFC Fight Night 125 card, 'Daico' was 13-0 as a professional, boasted six TKOs and five submissions, and had won his opening two UFC fights against Marco Beltran and Jarred Brooks. On his third walk to the octagon, the Brazilian made another statement.

Figueiredo faced Joseph Morales in front of a Brazilian crowd. The fans certainly got the result they wanted. Before entering the cage with the now-champion, Morales was an unbeaten 9-0 prospect. He'd finished seven of his opponents and was highly touted. Figueiredo knocked the former Global Knockout flyweight champion out in brutal fashion.

With less than a minute of the second round remaining, Deiveson Figueiredo gave us another indication of his devastating power. The left hook that secured the knockdown looked as if it had simply glanced Morales. But it did the damage. Morales fell against the cage, dazed and confused. Figueiredo casually strolled towards his opponent before reigning down brutal ground and pound to secure the win.

The stoppage was the beginning of the end for Morales, who, after a second loss months later, was released by the UFC and hasn't fought in the sport again.

Deiveson Figueiredo finished Joseph Morales, three years ago today #UFC

pic.twitter.com/BCsK0bnDYA — Jon Realejo (@BloodyCanvasJon) February 3, 2021

#2 Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez - UFC on ESPN+ 27

UFC on ESPN+ 27: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez

You've got to feel sorry for someone who was on the receiving end of a fighter's two most brutal UFC finishes. Joseph Benavidez is a fan-favorite and has always been great to watch inside the octagon, but Deiveson Figueiredo has his number. The first of two brutal stoppages took place in the UFC Norfolk main event early last year.

The opening round was fast and furious. After taking Benavidez down, Figueiredo expertly managed his opponent's scrambles and looked to have a tight armbar locked in. The pain on Benavidez's face tells you all you need to know about how close the Brazilian was to securing a first-round submission. In the end, Benavidez adjusted well and escaped the submission. He'd have hoped for some more success when the pair returned to the feet. That didn't happen.

The pair swung hard until a second-round gamechanger. Benavidez, who had been leading heavily with his head, suffered a bad cut following a clash of heads. As he circled the cage wiping the blood off his forehead, Deiveson Figueiredo launched a brutal straight right hand. It landed flush and sent Benavidez to the canvas. Some vicious ground and pound completed the grimace-worthy finish.

That straight right 💀😯



Deiveson Figueiredo is a dangerous man!#UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/EAqcNvt0lO — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 1, 2020

#1 Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez II - UFC Fight Island 2

UFC Fight Island 2: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez II

The word brutal doesn't even begin to come close to Deiveson Figueiredo's championship crowning on Fight island. It seemed difficult for the Brazilian to deliver an even more vicious finish than he did in his first meeting with Joseph Benavidez. But he did exactly that.

He simply looked in a different class. The fight went 4:48 into the opening round. It's frankly a miracle that it lasted that long. It took less than a minute for Figueiredo to drop the four-time title challenger. It was pretty much the first punch 'Deus Da Guerra' threw.

Benavidez's survival was impressive. He pushed through a vicious onslaught of punches and elbows and escaped from multiple tight rear-naked chokes. But when the pair returned to the feet it was the same story. A third knockdown, from a right-hand comparable to the one that knocked Benavidez out in their first fight, was the beginning of the end.

Deiveson Figueiredo smelt blood and opened up Benavidez after reigning down brutal elbows. In the end, a man who had never been submitted, was left unconscious in a tough-to-watch rear-naked choke. His face before the referee stepped in was enough to make fans grimace.

Edited by Harvey Leonard