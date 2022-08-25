“My style never changes” - Demetrious Johnson looks to continue pushing the pace against Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson is hours away from arguably the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career. As a former world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ has competed in some important bouts throughout his 16-year career, but this is the first time DJ is both trying to avenge a massive knockout loss and dethrone a formidable world champion in Adriano Moraes.

Speaking at the ONE on Prime Video 1 press conference ahead of the eagerly-awaited world title rematch, Demetrious Johnson discussed his game plan and thought process going into the contest:

“My style never changes. My style is always come-forward. And in mixed martial arts, the way I was brought up in this sport, it’s supposed to be a clash, right? A struggle. Just like in wrestling. There’s always a struggle between two human beings. So for me, I’ll just go out there and push the pace and just fight.”

In their first meeting at ONE on TNT 1, Johnson pushed the pace as usual. However, it was Adriano Moraes’ length and footwork that led to the spectacular fight-ending sequence that saw Johnson rendered unconscious with a devastating knee straight to the chin.

Heading into their second meeting, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has put more of an emphasis on his Brazilian jiu-jitsu game. However, it sounds like Demetrious Johnson has every intention of pushing the pace as he did in their first world title clash. This could prove to be a dangerous game to play against the longer and taller Moraes.

Adriano Moraes is ready to defend his throne against Demetrious Johnson

As one of the promotion’s most decorated fighters, Adriano Moraes feels he has nothing left to prove. However, the champion is more than willing to take on any man that ONE Championship puts in front of him. That’s exactly what he will do when he meets flyweight great Demetrious Johnson for the second time in the ONE on Prime Video 1 main event.

Already scoring a jaw-dropping knockout over the man many believe is the flyweight GOAT in 2021, Moraes is ready to defend his throne once again. Speaking on his part at the ONE on Prime Video 1 press conference, Moraes reiterated his statement that he will defend his flyweight crown against any man that ONE decides is worthy to challenge:

“I don’t think I have anything to prove. Of course, I’m an MMA fighter. I like to challenge myself and as a champion, I’ll just go there and defend my belt [against] whoever they put in front of me. I need to be ready to defend my throne.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham