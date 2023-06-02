Demetrious Johnson relishes spending quality time with his sons

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson isn't just one of the greatest MMA athletes of all time, but also the most amazing father to his children and awesome husband to his wife. This is evident in the many activities he does with his beautiful family.

In a recent video posted on DJ's Instagram feed, we saw the great 'Mighty Mouse' building some Legos with his children alongside his stunning wife, Destiny.

Here's the clip:

"Legos with mav chill relax saturday afternoon!! #DVlog1 #sonyfx3"

Imagine if your dad is a super nerd who loves building Legos and playing video games all the time. Then imagine the same dad as one of the greatest ass-kickers the world has ever seen. That's a dream come true for any child. Demetrious Johnson's kids are living the dream. Not only is he fun and inspiring, but 'Might Mouse' is also a good man with a good heart. He instills upon his offspring the valuable lessons he's learned from his career as a martial artist and the pitfalls of his life.

Fans are also inspired by DJ and expressed their admiration in the comments section.:

Comments on Demetrious Johnson's video

@kseabob said it so eloquently:

"I didn’t know you were a dad too. Can you be our hero in any more possible ways dude? Truly the role model I needed growing up. Hope kids and young men look up to you like I do. If they try to meet your standard they can only do great things. 💪🏼 truly the mightiest of all men"

@jayswrldisover wants more similar content:

"This is what we wanna see mann❤️‍🔥💪🏾"

@salouma_saleck said the same thing:

"More of these man they are sick 🔥🔥"

Demetrious Johnson is coming off a trilogy-defining win over Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title at ONE Fight Night 10. At the moment, it is unclear whether or not we'll see DJ fight again, as he has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in MMA. For now, he's taking the time to relax and spend time with his family.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

