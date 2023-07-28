Demetrious Johnson reunites with Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes in Seattle

Demetrious Johnson and Bibiano Fernandes are two of the greatest world champions to fight under the ONE Championship banner.

Both of them have spent plenty of time training at AMC Pankration, where ‘The Flash’ is a BJJ coach who has contributed to the ONE flyweight world champion's success.

Over the past week, Johnson and Fernandes were both in Seattle, leading to them meeting up and enjoying each other’s company. ‘Mighty Mouse’ posted a picture of them together on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Good laughs with my brotha @bibianofernandes always enjoy his energy and his mindset!! Forever young love ya brotha 🖤”

Fernandes commented on the Instagram post to reciprocate the good vibes:

“Always good to see you it was a pleasure spending time with you and your family❤️❤️"

Fernandes’ Instagram comment

Demetrious Johnson last fought on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10, defeating Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision to end their trilogy.

Since then, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion has been contemplating retirement, with his official decision yet to be announced. If he does return to defend his throne, Kairat Akhmetov has a solid argument to be his next opponent.

Meanwhile, Bibiano Fernandes is riding a two-fight losing streak after enduring a unanimous decision defeat against Stephen Loman in November 2022. It’s unclear what’s next for the former 11x ONE bantamweight world champion. That said, he doesn’t seem interested in retiring anytime soon.