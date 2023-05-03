Demetrious Johnson shares why he made the switch from Twitch to YouTube

Apart from being a legendary mixed martial arts fighter, Demetrious Johnson in recent years has established himself as a well-regarded gamer through his Mighty Gaming online page.

Like in MMA, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has had considerable success tapping into his interest in gaming, with his page garnering a large and loyal following.

The venture has also shored up his know-how not only in streaming games but also in tech and business in general, so much so that he is looking at it as a viable option to go to when his fighting career is over.

Demetrious Johnson initially used the Twitch streaming platform to stream his gaming content before steadily transitioning to YouTube. The move, he said, was to allow him more room to be creative and explore other possibilities.

He shared with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

“The biggest thing with YouTube is that they have an algorithm. My channel, the community there, is just a lot more lively. And it gives me the opportunity to be more creative like that. Some of us used to do Twitch and YouTube, I'm a one-man army.”

Watch the interview below:

As he continues to strengthen his legs in the world of gaming and technology, Demetrious Johnson will attend his fighting career, with his next match set for later this week.

He will defend the ONE flyweight world title at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 against a familiar foe and former division king Adriano Moraes.

Their trilogy fight headlines the event, which is ONE Championship’s debut live on-ground show in the United States, happening at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Demetrious Johnson is seeking to make it back-to-back wins over Adriano Moraes and take the upper hand in their highly competitive rivalry.

The two split their first two title encounters, with ‘Mikinho’ taking the initial fight in April 2021 by knockout in the second round, and ‘Mighty Mouse’ claiming the second showdown last August also by KO in the fourth round to become world champion.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

