Demetrious Johnson proud to ‘carry the torch’ in ONE Championship’s first U.S. event

ONE Fight Night 10 is a special event for Demetrious Johnson.

The reigning ONE flyweight world champion will figure in a trilogy for the ages with rival Adriano Moraes in the main event of the stacked card at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

On May 5, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will also get to fight in front of his family and friends for the first time in almost five years.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of the Singapore-based promotion’s maiden show on United States soil, Johnson described why this upcoming bout is the most important one of his storied career:

“I think personally, the biggest thing is just having my children there. They’ve seen me fight on television, obviously. So that’s probably the coolest thing. And to have my friends and family be there after such a long hiatus away from America, that’s a really cool feeling.”

Moreover, ‘DJ’ thanked ONE Championship for giving him another opportunity to headline another monumental event for the organization:

“And then professionally, I think it just shows the investment that ONE Championship has made in me to be able to carry a torch into the first event.”

Given his status as one of the best MMA fighters to lace up a pair of gloves, Demetrious Johnson has been a flag bearer for ONE since he took his talents to Asia in 2019.

The 36-year-old superstar began his rivalry with Adriano Moraes at ONE on TNT 1 in 2021, which marked the promotion’s debut on an American television network. ‘Mighty Mouse’ also headlined ONE’s partnership with Amazon Prime Video at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year against 'Mikinho'.

Now, it’s only fitting that the third and perhaps final showdown between the two legends takes place on another historical card.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video will air live in US primetime and for free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

