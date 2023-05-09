Demetrious Johnson thankful his sons were able to watch him fight live for the first time

Demetrious Johnson has already achieved one of the very best resumes of anyone to ever compete in combat sports.

At ONE Fight Night 10, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion successfully defended his title by defeating Adriano Moraes via a dominant decision to close out their iconic trilogy in impressive fashion.

On top of competing in the first trilogy of his career, Johnson broke new ground in his career and in the history of his promotion by headlining ONE Championship’s first ever event in the United States.

This one felt special for ‘Mighty Mouse’ thanks to the fight taking place inside the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

The fight itself was big enough on its own but the added element of competing in the US under the ONE Championship banner provided a lot of benefits for DJ with extra motivation.

On top of getting the chance to put on a show for his fans in the US once again, Johnson competed in front of his family this past weekend with his two sons in attendance for a fight for the very first time.

In his post-fight interview inside the Circle, his family joined him in the cage as he spoke about what this particular fight meant to him and how it felt:

“This moment feels special to me. I watch my boys compete, now they’re watching me compete. It’s almost like full circle.”

For anyone that missed it the first time around, Demetrious Johnson versus Adriano Moraes 3 and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card are available to watch free on Prime Video for North American fans.

