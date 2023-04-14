Demetrious Johnson watched tape of first two fights with Adriano Moraes to prepare for trilogy

Demetrious Johnson analyzed his first two fights against Adriano Moraes before their trilogy bout at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Some fighters utilize film study to prepare for fights, while others let the coaches handle that task. When it comes to ‘Mighty Mouse', he’s taking advantage of 26 minutes' worth of footage from his first two meetings with Moraes.

During an appearance on Liam Harrison’s podcast, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion had this to say about his preparations for ‘Mikinho’:

“I’m keeping it similar, you know. Obviously it’s the third time going around Adriano Moraes. We looked at the very first fight, the second fight, we took a lot of good things from both those fights and some of the negative things I did in the fight and we kind of implemented it into the training.”

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes first fought in April 2021, with Moraes emerging victorious with a second-round knockout. After parting ways for one fight, the elite flyweights had their rematch in August 2022. ‘Mighty Mouse’ avenged his loss with an unforgettable flying knee to become the ONE flyweight world champion.

Johnson vs. Moraes III goes down on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. The highly-anticipated flyweight championship bout is one of three world title fights taking place inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado, with the other two being Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) vs. Edgar Tabares for the flyweight Muay Thai world championship and Mikey Musumeci (c) vs. Osamah Almarwai for the flyweight submission grappling world championship.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Check out the ONE Fight Night 10 fight card featuring Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes III below:

