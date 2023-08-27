Denice Zamboanga believes Stamp’s “aggression and power” will propel her to victory vs Ham Seo Hee

Atomweight standout Denice Zamboanga is rolling with Stamp Fairtex when the Thai fan favorite returns to Singapore Indoor Stadium in September for a clash with No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee.

Zamboanga is more than familiar with Ham Seo Hee, having shared the Circle with the South Korean on back-to-back occasions. Both times, ‘Hamzzang’ came out on top, but despite that, ‘The Menance’ believes that Stamp Fairtex will be the one to emerge victorious when the pair headline ONE Championship’s stacked ONE Fight Night 14 event in Lion City.

“My prediction? I’ll go with Stamp because of her aggression and power,” Zamboanga told The MMA Superfan.

Ham Seo Hee goes into the bout undefeated inside the Circle, including two wins over Zamboagana and an impressive unanimous decision victory over Japanese star Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8. Those wins have secured her an opportunity to compete with Stamp Fairtex for the interim ONE atomweight world championship on September 29.

Stamp Fairtex rolls into the contest with an incredibly impressive 10-2 record in mixed martial arts after capturing both the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles upon signing with the promotion.

Stamp came up short in her first shot at the MMA crown, falling to reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X. Less than two years later, she will once again have the opportunity to capture another 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold and etch her name in the history books as the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.

