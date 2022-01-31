Derek Brunson gives a prediction for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker rematch

Derek Brunson expects Israel Adesanya to retain his middleweight crown against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Brunson said he wouldn't be surprised if Whittaker reclaimed the 185 lbs championship but ultimately picked Adesanya to win the rematch. He said:

"I can see Whittaker winning. But if I had to pick, I'd say Izzy retains and wins and keeps his title."

Brunson, the No.4-ranked middleweight, has suffered TKO losses against both Adesanya and Whittaker. He could be propelled into title contention with a win over Jared Cannonier, with the duo also set to lock horns at UFC 271.

Brunson revealed that he'd rather have an opportunity to avenge his defeat to Adesanya, saying:

"I just want to beat both of those guys. Izzy is more the guy with all the hype and everybody sees him as unbeatable. So, I'd like to go out there and finish a guy like Izzy."

Watch Derek Brunson's interview with MMA Junkie below:

Michael Bisping believes he could have beaten Israel Adesanya in his prime

Despite being counted out on numerous occasions, Michael Bisping defied the odds time and again in his legendary MMA career. Despite losing vision in one eye, 'The Count' beat some of the best middleweights in the world such as Anderson Silva and Luke Rockhold.

During a recent live stream on his YouTube channel, Bisping stated that he believes he could've beaten Israel Adesanya during his prime if given enough time to prepare. The Brit said:

"I do think I could have done it. In my prime, yeah. But that's what fighters are supposed to say. I've said this before. If a fighter says 'No,' then they probably wouldn't be a fighter in the first place. Or they could be realistic, you know. But, I never saw a man that I don't think I could beat. That's just the reality, you know. I think, 'Okay, give me time to prepare'. I think I can beat them all."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss a hypothetic matchup with Israel Adesanya below:

Israel Adesanya is beginning to establish himself as one of the best middleweights of all-time. If he can overcome Robert Whittaker at UFC 271, he will pass Chris Weidman (three) and have the second-most title defenses in the history of the 185 lb division (four). Anderson Silva occupies first place with 10 title defenses.

