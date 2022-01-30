Michael Bisping believes he could have beaten Israel Adesanya in his prime 

Michael Bisping believes he could have gotten the better of current 185-pound king Israel Adesanya if 'The Count' had faced him in his prime.

Bisping recently did a live-streaming session on his YouTube channel. At one point during the session, the 42-year-old was asked whether he could beat 'The Last Stylebender' during the peak days of his career. Bisping responded in the affirmative, saying it was normal for every fighter to believe that he or she could beat anyone in the world:

"I do think I could have done it. In my prime, yeah. But that's what fighters are supposed to say. I've said this before. If a fighter says 'No,' then they probably wouldn't be a fighter in the first place. Or they could be realistic, you know. But, I never saw a man that I don't think I could beat. That's just the reality, you know. I think, 'Okay, give me time to prepare.' I think I can beat them all," said Michael Bisping.

Adesanya is currently scheduled to compete against Robert Whittaker in a rematch for the middleweight throne at UFC 271.

Michael Bisping says Israel Adesanya could potentially become a three-division champion

Israel Adesanya is currently ruling the UFC's middleweight division. Since winning the title in October 2019, the New Zealander has successfully defended it three times.

During a Q&A session last month, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping said the idea of a fighter winning UFC titles in three different divisions did not seem feasible. However, 'The Count' added that 'The Last Stylebender' could potentially achieve that feat:

"Israel Adesanya could potentially do that, couldn't he? Because he's not the biggest heavyweight, he could probably make 170 [welterweight] with a bit of extreme dieting and then on the flipside he can go up and fight at 205 [light heavyweight] you know. So that would be the one."

