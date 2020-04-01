Derrick Lewis reveals that he is not interested in fighting during the on-going coronavirus pandemic

Derrick Lewis has claimed that he will not be fighting and putting himself at risk during the on-going global crisis.

'The Black Beast' has also revealed a potential date of his return to the Octagon.

Derrick Lewis

Despite the massive coronavirus outbreak around the globe, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has decided to run through with their UFC 249 pay-per-view. And with Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly out of the event, several fighters including Jorge Masvidal, Donald Cerrone, and Kamaru Usman have offered to step in for UFC 249.

However, if there's one fighter who in particular remains uninterested in fighting during the on-going global crisis, it's UFC Heavyweight sensation, Derrick Lewis. While speaking to MMA Junkie recently, 'The Black Beast' stated that he thinks it isn't worth risking his health and the health of his family.

Derrick Lewis refuses to fight during the coronavirus pandemic

During his conversation with MMA Junkie, Derrick Lewis stated that he hopes to get through the on-going situation safely and doesn't wants to be selfish which eventually leads to his family being put in risk.

“Of course I want to get through this safely. I can’t be selfish and stuff like that and go out there and get myself sick and all my family, and bringing back whatever I got and give it to my kids and stuff like that, and my loved ones. So I’ve got to be not selfish enough and just wait and see what the president has to say about everything and just look up to the leaders and just see what they have to say.”

Lewis further claimed that he is hoping to get back in the Octagon for his next fight in the month of June in the city of Austin, Texas.

“June – I’ll be fighting in June in Austin, Texas.” - Lewis said.

What's next for Derrick Lewis?

As mentioned by Lewis himself, 'The Black Beast' is reportedly set for a return on the 27th of June for the UFC Austin event. However, as far as fight fans are concerned, UFC 249 is still on, scheduled for 18th April and should definitely be a historic event to tune in for.