Derrick Lewis' UFC losses: How many times has he lost so far?

Over the past eight years, Derrick Lewis has become one of the biggest fan favorites on the entire UFC roster. However, there have been several occasions where 'The Black Beast' has failed to deliver in the octagon.

He currently holds a record of 25-8 and is ranked No. 3 in the UFC's heavyweight division. His most recent loss came against Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 when the two men met for the UFC's interim heavyweight title. Despite being in front of a home crowd, Lewis was unable to muster any significant offense and was TKO'd in round three.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Derrick Lewis & Ciryl Gane throwing down for twelve pounds of UFC gold! 🏆 Every strike has us on the edge of our seats! 😬Derrick Lewis & Ciryl Gane throwing down for twelve pounds of UFC gold! 🏆 #UFC265 Every strike has us on the edge of our seats! 😬Derrick Lewis & Ciryl Gane throwing down for twelve pounds of UFC gold! 🏆 #UFC265 https://t.co/wp6cZA4BV6

Derrick Lewis' last setback prior to the Gane loss was a knockout defeat to Junior dos Santos in 2019. It was his second consecutive defeat inside the distance and followed his submission loss to Daniel Cormier in 2018.

MMA Crazy @MMACrazy What a fight ! Junior Dos Santos finishes Derrick Lewis by second round TKO at #UFCWichita (🎥 BTSport) What a fight ! Junior Dos Santos finishes Derrick Lewis by second round TKO at #UFCWichita (🎥 BTSport) https://t.co/x74TszhwmP

In 2017, Derrick Lewis was defeated by 'The Super Samoan' Mark Hunt. Lewis' stamina ran out in that fight. In the the fourth round, he could do little more than cover up against the cage and was stopped by the New Zealander.

Lewis also had losses in 2015 and 2014. Shawn Jordan TKO'd him with a head kick and punches in 2015, while Matt Mitrione finished 'The Black Beast' in the first round a year earlier.

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

In the UFC's final fight card of 2021, Derrick Lewis will face off against Chris Daukaus in the main event of UFC Vegas 45. Daukaus is a rising prospect looking to build his hype off of Lewis' name value.

However, Derrick Lewis has shown time and again that he is no man's stepping stone. With his knockout power a threat at all times, 'The Black Beast' will undoubtedly force Daukaus through the ringer and prove a true litmus test for the former police officer.

Also Read Article Continues below

UFC 230 Cormier v Lewis

Edited by Aziel Karthak